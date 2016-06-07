This Guy Got an Entire Recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies Tattooed on His Leg

We all have family recipes we hold dear, from Grandma’s roasted chicken to Uncle Bernard’s absurdly strong pot brownies. But the risk of having a beloved dish in the clutches of only a few people near and dear to you is that their eventual passing—or perhaps estrangement after a particular tense holiday party—could always take it away. And as anyone who’s ever tried to replicate a recipe through trial and error can attest, that shit is hard.

Not so for one “Mango.” Reddit user Rudecarp met a gentleman with the tropical-fruit name at a breast cancer walk—and his rather unusual tattoo.

In his life, Mango has come across a chocolate chip cookie recipe so precious, so priceless, that the only way to ensure that he could remember it forever was to have it permanently marked on his body.

So that’s what he did.

Sure, the image of a hairy leg is not particularly appetizing, but the recipe truly does include everything you’d need to know to replicate these presumably delightful cookies.

In fact, Rudecarp was so impressed by Mango’s commitment to the recipe that he ended up making it himself, according to Metro. And the cookies look pretty good! (Hell, they’re not Christina Tosi’s cookie dough cookies, but then again, those are in a league of their own.)

As one would expect on virtually any Reddit thread, responses are mixed about the value and tastefulness of the tattoo.

One user, “murtadaugh,” points out the recipe’s similarities to the legendary, precedent-setting Tollhouse chocolate chip cookie recipe. And if you do a side-by-side comparison, they’re pretty damn close. However, Mango’s recipe includes half a teaspoon of baking powder and half a teaspoon of baking soda, rather than the full teaspoon of baking soda found in the Tollhouse version.

Others are inspired by the tattoo itself: Another user, “whocares2021,” shared that his wife plans to get a tattoo of her mom’s potato salad recipe. But another poster by the name of “Sixstringkiing,” who claims to be a tattoo artist, argues that the tattoo—with its fine lettering and stylized script—will be unreadable in a few years. Oh dear.

Whether that’s true or not, Mango will hopefully have memorized the recipe by then. Or, you know, maybe written it down somewhere very safe that’s not on his body.