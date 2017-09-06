This Guy Got So Drunk He Forgot He Sold His Car

Almost everyone has experienced the cold panic of waking up after a heavy night of drinking with a big blank spot in their memory. You know, the fuzzy period after 3 AM when you can’t quite remember how you got home or why you thought it was a good idea to slide into your ex’s DMs? Rifling through receipts and discovering dried smears of garlic and chili sauce on your cheek can usually help piece the missing bits of the night together.

But when one guy in New Zealand surfaced after a boozy night and couldn’t find his car, he jumped to the conclusion that it must have been stolen while he was intoxicated.

According to the New Zealand Herald, an unnamed man registered a stolen vehicle with local police in the city of Rotorua after he woke up to find his car missing. The real story? The guy had sold his car the night before for 800 New Zealand dollars (around £440), so that he could buy more booze. We’ve all been there, pal (although usually sober and flogging Adidas leggings on Depop so that we can afford the pub at the weekend.)

The tale came to light when the car’s buyer received a notification through vehicle checking website CarJam to say that the car he bought had been reported stolen. The buyer then flagged it with police, who contacted the unwitting seller to fill in the previous night’s blanks. Senior sergeant Dennis Murphy at Rotorua’s police department told the New Zealand Herald: “The man came into the station with the car to let us know what had happened. We were able to get in touch with the original owner and told them to sort it out between them.”

Murphy added: “The lesson here is don’t drink and sell cars.”

Sound advice.