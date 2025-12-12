This Guy Has 12,000 Video Games In Just One Room

Many video game collectors take pride in the part of their house or apartment that showcases their favorite titles, but this gamer takes things to a whole new level with a room where he’s stocked up 12,000 titles.

what does 17 years worth of collecting look like?

Content creator Ben Richey has been working on his video game collection since 2008 and he does not discriminate when it comes to platform, generation, or publisher. Unlike some collectors who might focus on a particular era of gaming or maybe even a favorite franchise or publisher, Ben’s been fine-tuning a more comprehensive collection. His progress currently sits at 12,000+ games ranging from PC to PS5 and Atari to CRT TVs.

Ben’s games are displayed alphabetically by console, stacked floor-to-ceiling on custom shelving. His gaming room includes near-complete sets for systems like the Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, and Sega Saturn, making it a time capsule of 90s and early 2000s console history. That said, the collection goes further back to the early days of PC gaming and the Atari era and also includes newer stuff up through the current console generation, as well.

It all started with a thift store sega model 3

Although Ben was a fan of games as a child, he says he didn’t have many video games at his house when he was a kid, aside from a few PC games. His grandparents had a few consoles at their house and he was able to play N64 and GameCube at his friends’ houses. Fast forward to 2007 and Ben randomly found a Sega Model 3 at the local thift store while he was shopping for tee shirts.

Picking up the classic 1996 arcade platform for just $6 helped Ben realize he could start a collection with just a few dollars and begin finding and playing all the games he had enjoyed back when he was a kid. The collection started out with the goal of playing those game’s from Ben’s grandparents house and that he had enjoyed with his friends. Clearly the collecting habit grew from there as Ben’s collection evolved and expanding in the 17 years of collecting that followed.

What Does Ben Do with the collection?

Although some products remain sealed, one of the fun things about Ben’s collection is that he really seems to actually love the games. He frequently makes videos showing off different parts of the collection and talking about unique games and his experiences with them. His TikTok is really all about the nostalgia and he seems to genuinely get a kick out of firing up some of the older software and showing it off for his followers.

Gamers who are impressed by Ben’s collection can follow him on TikTok where he frequently takes community questions and makes videos answering them and demoing parts of his crazy game, console, and controllers collection.