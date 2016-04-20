This Guy Invented a Pizza Box That Turns into a Weed Pipe

Stoner snacks are as diverse as they are deliciously regrettable. You’ve got the trusty favourites like overflowing bowls of Coco Pops and peanut butter smothered on anything vaguely bread-like (pain au chocolat? That’ll do), but then there are the nights when all your session with the golden leaf really needs is a family-sized bag of kettle chips. And some dip. Probably a few onion rings and some of that leftover pasta too, actually.

But the best way to sate those salty, carby, greasy, sugary cravings in a handheld dish that doesn’t require getting up to pause the new Broad City ep?

Videos by VICE

Pizza. Always pizza.

And now, thanks to a New York designer, the long-standing marriage of cannabis-induced cravings and doughy convenience food has been united in one novelty item. Behold, on the hallowed day of 4/20, there now exists a pizza box that turns into a weed pipe.

Nikolas Gregory, who runs a Queens-based design studio came up with the idea to create a pizza box you could also smoke weed from when, er, eating pizza. But instead of dismissing it as the fancy of a cheese-addled mind, he got in touch with pizza ordering app Push For Pizza.

Photo courtesy Push For Pizza/Nikolas Gregory.

Push For Pizza saw potential in Gregory’s dream and agreed to collaborate. The result is something that looks like your standard cardboard pizza box, but includes a small section of lid that can be popped out and rolled into a pipe. The pronged stand used to prevent the box from touching the top of the pizza is made out of a heat-resistant white ceramic, and serves as the bowl of the pipe.

And they say potheads aren’t industrious.

Seemingly unperturbed by the legal implications of promoting cannabis in a state that prohibits its use, Push For Pizza are unabashedly encouraging customers to get blazed.

Speaking to AdWeek, co-founder Cyrus Summerlin said: “The pizza is in hand before the munchies set in, leading to a more relaxed and enjoyable experience without the interminable delay of its delivery or the pain of gnawing hunger.”

And why wouldn’t they want to encourage the munchies? Trapping stoners in the circle of rolling one up, calling for pizza, eating said pizza, and—oh look, there’s a pipe, might as well … is a marketing dream. Indeed, Summerlin admitted to AdWeek that he was “aware” that “it is common to crave food when one gets high.”

He added: “We decided to combine these two interests in an actual product.”

Push For Pizza also assure customers that the pipe comes at no additional cost to their order, has been fully tested, and is even recyclable. Speaking to the New York Daily News, Gregory added: “It won’t last 100 years but it will definitely get the job done.”

Maybe pizza and weed—and multifunctional boxes—really is all we need.