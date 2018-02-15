This Guy Is Pissed About All the Mysterious Free Pizza He Keeps Getting

For two and a half weeks, Guido Grolle’s phone has been ringing off the hook with calls from pizza shops, letting him know he’s got a big order on the way. His inbox fills up with emails telling him what time his pies are coming through. But every time a delivery guy pops by his office to drop off the za, Grolle tells them, for the millionth goddamn time, that he never ordered a thing.



According to Nuhr Rachrichten, the lawyer in Germany has been getting pie after pie, dropped off at various times of the day, without having ordered them himself. More than 100 pizzas from multiple different shops around Hamburg have made their way to Grolle’s office, and he still can’t figure out why.



It may be a dream for most people—getting pizza delivered daily to your desk for free, without having to pick up the phone. But for Grolle, the whole thing has made his life a living hell.

“It’s infuriating,” Grolle told Nuhr Rachrichten. “You can barely manage to work.”

It’s not clear if the incessant flood of gooey cheese and dough is the work of some pizza-obsessed stalker, a disgruntled client, or the result of some kind of Black Mirror–style Seamless glitch. Grolle’s reportedly scanned his PC for bugs and slapped a filter on his email, but the pizzas keep coming. He’s even started to receive unsolicited sushi and Greek food, Nuhr Rachrichten reports, changing up the monotony of endless slices.

Thankfully, the local restaurants and delivery guys started to catch on after seeing 15 orders pop up in Grolle’s name in the span of a half hour week after week, and have started to check with him before stopping by his office. Without any answers, Grolle’s called in the local police to investigate what has become yet another case of weird, unrequested deliveries.

Still, Grolle might be the only person on Earth annoyed at the prospect of receiving a free deep dish–style lunch every day. After all, there are worse things that could show up on your doorstep uninvited.

