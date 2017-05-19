This Guy Jacked Up His Shoulder Hitting a Home Run

After getting called up from Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the week, 26-year-old outfielder Darrell Ceciliani got into the Blue Jays lineup last night to fill in for Kevin Pillar, who is serving a suspension for calling Braves pitcher Jason Motte a homophobic slur. He was having a pretty good game, too. He had an RBI double in his first at-bat and then, in the third inning, smoked a home run into some restaurant-looking thing in the new Braves stadium. Unfortunately, that would be the end of his night.

Ceciliani somehow dislocated his shoulder on the swing—if I were him, and retelling the story of my cup of coffee in the bigs, I would absolutely tell people I swung so hard, and the ball went so far, that I popped my shoulder out of its socket—and now he’s headed to the disabled list. It was a weird, instantaneous bit of Good News/Bad News for Ceciliani, who immediately started clutching his shoulder as he rounded the bases and was removed from the game once he got back to the dugout. The poor dude hit his second career home run and he couldn’t even enjoy it. And it happened in the same game that tiny-ass pitcher Marcus Stroman also went yard, so he’s not even going to get some recognition for his rotten luck. What an incredible bummer.

The Blue Jays beat the Braves 9-0.