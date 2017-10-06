This Guy Loves Tea So Much He Changed His Name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’

If you believe the stats, Britain’s tea-drinking habits are in decline, as more and more of us turn to coffee for our caffeine hit. Millennials are shunning black tea and spending ridiculous amounts of money on turmeric lattes. The number of coffee shops is rising year on year and overall sales of tea in the UK are falling.

Of course, there are still diehard fans of a proper brew. Among them is Nathan Derek Garner from Sheffield. Or should we say, Nathan Yorkshire Tea Garner.

Videos by VICE

The 31-year old, who drinks at least 15 cups of Yorkshire Tea a day, decided at the end of August to change his name by deed poll in honour of his favourite brew.

Speaking to the Daily Express on Wednesday, Garner explained: “I was at work one day and my mate Billy said, ‘Chuffin’ hell, you drink so much of that stuff you should change your name to Yorkshire Tea.’ I thought that was a great idea so at lunch I got out my phone and went onto the website and got rid of Derek.”

To prove everything was proper, Garner’s employers’ posted a picture on Twitter of the newly christened Nathan Yorkshire Tea Garner.

MUNCHIES reached out to Yorkshire Tea to find out what they made of Garner’s name change. Laura Burton, senior brand manager at Yorkshire Tea, gave us the following statement: “When Nathan got in touch to let us know that he had changed his middle name to ‘Yorkshire Tea’ we were beyond flattered by his overwhelming love for a proper brew. We can’t wait to welcome him up to our Harrogate HQ for a tea tasting and to meet the team.”

Long live the proper brew.