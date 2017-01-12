This Guy Screaming Green Day Whenever His Roommate Plays Acoustic Guitar is GOAT

We love to bring you the of-the-minute scoop on the music world’s hard hitting news here at noisey dot vice dot com, but every so often, we also love to unearth two-month-old YouTube prank videos in an attempt to pass them off as legitimate content. Exhibit A:





This genuinely might be one of the funniest things I have ever seen? It made me do the sort of teary, shoulder-shaking laugh I previously thought I could only achieve watching this, and for that I am eternally grateful.

YouTube prank videos are an art form as old as time itself, and though they are usually tough to get right, this one in particular is contemporary art at it’s finest. Everything about it is magnificent: the pitch-perfect choice of “Time of Your Life” (also known as the song performed on acoustic guitar in uni halls across the globe by white boys trying to finger girls), the dude’s admirably off-key vocals, the roommate’s consistently exasperated reaction, the fact that every time you know what’s coming, but it somehow gets exponentially more funny? All of it *kisses fingers in the manner of an Italian chef* – simply bellissimo!

So yeah, please take this shining recommendation and watch above. I certainly had ‘the time of my life’ and I know you will too.

(Image via Youtube)