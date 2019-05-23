This Guy Took a Bath in a Wendy’s Sink for Some Reason

Eleven years ago, a man named Timothy Tackett bathed in the dish sink at an Ohio Burger King as a birthday stunt for his MySpace page (it was absolutely 2008), and it’s haunted his internet presence ever since. To nobody’s surprise, Tackett’s time at Burger King was short-lived, and the health department absolutely paid that restaurant a visit.



While MySpace may be no more, the stunt lives again. On Tuesday, a Facebook user uploaded a video of a person bathing in the sink at the Wendy’s in Milton, Florida, as reported by the Pensacola News Journal. The video was uploaded by Haley Leach with the caption “I don’t suggest anyone eating at the Milton Wendy’s again,” but it appears to be a screen recording of a Snapchat story from someone named Mercedes. The video starts with a zoomed in shot of a pair of bare feet on wet tiles, and it just gets worse from there.

The barefoot person—who looks to be in their mid-to-late teens, and is dressed only in a pair of shorts—hops into the suds-filled dish sink. “I don’t personally know the guy,” Leach told MUNCHIES in a message. “I know he worked at that location, but the day he did it was his last day of work as he’s moving.” He seems pleased with the stunt, requesting that the Wendy’s employees watching “turn the jets on,” which they do. Two employees standing by are also seemingly taking their own videos.



At one point, the person behind the camera says, “Wash your armpits,” before handing the bather a cloth, after which, he actually scrubs himself down in the sink. The minute-and-a-half-long clip is just about a minute and a half too long for anyone who might have been craving a Frosty on their way home.

As of this writing, Leach’s post has gotten over 11,000 shares and close to 2,000 comments—most of them grossed out, but a surprising number sympathetic as well. “So I guess no one here has bathed their child in their own kitchen before?” said one person, who is truly living the galaxy brain meme. “Maybe his water was off at home and this is the only way he could get a bath,” wrote another. Judging by the laughter, however, those interpretations seem a little off.

“Our franchisee is taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgement,” a spokesperson for Wendy’s told MUNCHIES in an email.

Ah, sounds like a good opportunity to replace those teens with [checks notes] even more teens with bad judgment and Snapchat friends to impress.