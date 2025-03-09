This Guy Went on a Solo Vacation to a Cursed Island Full of Evil Spirits

This dude booked the solo trip of his dreams—only to be stuck alone on an apparently “cursed” island.

A Spanish TikToker named Rubén Holgado recently embarked on a getaway in Siquijor, a remote island in the Philippines. However, upon arrival, he was in for a rude awakening.

Videos by VICE

Many travel blogs market the island as a cheap destination with an abundance of nature and pristine beaches. I mean, reading that, who wouldn’t want to book a trip?

One blogger wrote that Siquijor “is the ideal destination for travelers looking to surround themselves in nature with just the right amount of tourist infrastructure. It is also an incredibly affordable place to go with the friendliest locals.”

However, the gorgeous island seems to have some dark secrets.

“Guys, I’ve been sleeping in an abandoned luxury resort for two days and I just found out now,” Holgado said in a TikTok clip detailing his stay, Jam Press reported. “We are alone.”

“We have a private beach where we can see the sunset super well and our own restaurant where we are alone,” Holgado continued. “We entered and saw that the place was huge, like Disney, but there was nothing. There are only employees in the restaurant.”

Basically, it was like life post-apocalypse.

He went on to explain that his bathroom didn’t have a door, and the toilet wouldn’t flush—among other strange instances. However, some people in the comment section of his video pointed out rational explanations for a few of these features.

But as if the complete solitude sans resort workers wasn’t creepy enough, it appears that the island itself might have some unwelcomed and angry visitors.

“Evil spirits are all around us, in the waterfalls, forests, and seas,” a local guide named Luis Nathaniel Borongan told the BBC last year. “And if we intrude upon them, they may take revenge in the form of illness, curses or even death.”

Hate that.

“There are many forms [of witchcraft], including haplit (hexing someone with a voodoo doll) and barang (the manipulation of insects to harm others and their crops),” Borongan explained.

As for Holgado, well…let’s just hope he doesn’t piss off any entities while visiting this beautiful island.