This Guy’s Dick Froze to the Pavement During His Arrest for a Drunken Brawl

A man in Alberta, Canada, woke up with some additional regrets after getting arrested for a drunken bar brawl last month.

Blake McPhee was drinking at the East Village Pub & Eatery in Fort McMurray on Sunday, Jan. 12, when he got into it with fellow patrons and security guards.

After the altercation spilled out onto the street, McPhee reportedly kicked one guard in the groin. He was then restrained and pushed to the ground.

Unfortunately for McPhee, his pants fell down during the struggle, leaving his penis pressed against the frozen pavement as he was held down until police arrived. When they finally pulled him off the ground, his member stayed stuck, leading to some careful maneuvering in order to detach him.

Thankfully, McPhee seems to have most of his private parts, and his sense of humor, still intact.

Blake McPhee, the Alberta man whose penis froze to the ground during his arrest. (photo: @the_blakerr / Instagram)

Mcphee took his viral arrest in stride

He took to Facebook after the story went viral to address his newfound fame.

“Man I don’t know how I get myself in these f*cked up situations,” the man wrote. “Guess that’s what I get for being a drunk lunatic at the bar.”

However, he did also take a moment to defend his penis.

“Still don’t understand why it was necessary to rip my f*ckin drawers clean off while I’m being arrested with 3 cops n 2 security dicks on me but that’s okay. also I know I don’t have no f*ckin hog or nothing,but these folks makin vids n shit bout my tiny weiner lol you try having a dick n gettin er frozen fckin solid to the ground n see how small that shit gets.”

Gone are the days a feller can get his wiener frozen f*ckin solid to the ground without it going viral. Anyways glad I can be of some entertainment and back to making headlines,” he added. “Gunna go crawl inside a hole and cry myself to sleep now. (P.s. sorry Ma).”