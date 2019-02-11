This Hand-Drawn ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Animation Is Cute as Hell

While the latest movies and games amaze with their computer-generated graphics, there’s still something magical about hand-drawn animation.

The laborious task of making a drawing appear to move takes hours of precision, patience, and love. That’s what makes YouTuber and Twitter user Kisaragi Hutae 6’s latest video so special. It’s a recreation of World 1-1, the Verge noted, from the original Super Mario Bros. that was animated using hand-drawn images moving across a notebook’s lined pages.



It’s cute as hell and gives Paper Mario a whole new meaning. And, clearly, it’s impressive—a Friday tweet containing the video has garnered more than 80,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Kisaragi Hutae 6 drew the game’s iconic background in a notebook and created detailed cutouts of Mario, the Goombas, and the powerups, they showed in a tweet.

When Mario squishes a Goomba, Kisaragi Hutae 6 scrunches it up. When Mario shatters a brick, torn-up pieces of paper rain down.

The Super Mario Bros. animation is just Kisaragi Hutae 6’s latest project. Apparently using beads, they’ve animated Tetris, Pac-Man, and even a scene from Pokemon: Red.

