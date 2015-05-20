This Hash Jam Recipe Will Still Get You High 1,000 Years Later

Want to trip out on a crazy thought, man?

People have been getting baked out of their skulls for thousands of years—there were super-stoned people walking around in Medieval times, in societies that thought the world flat, even in millennia before our buddy Jesus Christ came around. Wait, did Jesus ever get high?

Being that people have been getting high in one way or another as far back as history goes, it makes sense that edibles came into play long before Alice B. Toklas bestowed the world with weed brownies. Set the dial in your time machine back 1,000 years, and transport yourself to Morocco, circa the Idrisid dynasty. Visit a spice market, and immerse yourself in the warm, fragrant scents of turmeric, cinnamon, and cardamom. And hash. Wonderful hash.

This recipe may be 1,000-years-old, but it’s still as delicious and potent as the day it was contrived by some burner Berber. A little savory, a little sweet, and quite a bit spicy, there’s a reason it’s known as “the most legendary of all psychoactive confections.” Deborah Schatan of Edible Complex kindly adapted it to fit the modern kitchen, but it still has all of the flavorful Middle Eastern spices and sweet touches (honey, rose water) that make it stand the test of time.

Did we mention that mahjoun will get you really high?

Time traveling would be so cool, guys. You could see dinosaurs and knights and funny Victorian clothing and opium dens and Benjamin Franklin flying a kite with a key tied to it. But it’s hard to traverse centuries at the push of a button. It’s a lot easier to grind up nuts, chop up dates and figs, and add some hash butter.

Then, after you eat one, you can go wherever your mind’s eye leads you.

