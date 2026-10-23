This Hollywood Star Is Bringing His Spooky Indie Rock Duo Back From the Dead Just in Time for Halloween

It’s only a week before Halloween, and Ryan Gosling is reanimating his indie-art-rock duo with musician Zach Shields just in time. Dead Man’s Bones is back from the dead with new music on the way, according to a post on the band’s Instagram.

17 years after Gosling and Shields collaborated with the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir for their solitary self-titled album, the duo is releasing something new on October 27. Dead Man’s Bones was built around Halloween from the start, and the teaser makes it clear that wasn’t a one-off theme.

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The announcement features a green spiral slowly spinning against a black backdrop. Resembling a grainy retro television, the spiral turns for a moment before the ghostly visage of a man appears.

He then speaks the words, “Dead man’s bones must wait to rise, from the house where shadows cry. All of this must change Oct. 27, when our ghosts must leave our world for this, to dance with us at twilight time, and bring your hand to lie in mine.”

Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields Are Back as Dead Man’s Bones Just In Time for Halloween

For those who have been watching closely, Ryan Gosling’s partner Eva Mendes actually teased new music from the duo on social media. She made a post with the caption, “Trying to summon new music from Dead Man’s Bones.”

In a roundabout way, we have Mendes to thank for this Halloween treat. Like Victor Frankenstein, she shocked Dead Man’s Bones back to life. Cue a mob of fans shouting “It’s alive! It’s alive!” Or, maybe she just asked Ryan Gosling to make more music with Zach Shields, and he said yes.

Following the confirmation, Mendes posted, “He came through on his promise to me.” So, most likely the latter scenario then.

Dead Man’s Bones has been dormant since their 2009 album, but they’ve never lost their cult following. The news of upcoming music has fans wondering what they’ll do next. Another collaboration with the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir almost 20 years later? An elaborate concept? More puppets?

Whatever it is, it’s a Halloween miracle that Gosling found time to get together with Shields again. Between the Oscar campaign for Project Hail Mary and likely prepping for the Star Wars: Starfighter press tour next year, plus appearing in Marvel’s next Ghost Rider adaptation? He’s definitely been busy with his day job. But if the Dead Man’s Bones comeback proves anything, it’s that Halloween will find a way no matter how busy you are.

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