This Honey-Glazed Duck Breast Is Sweet and Sticky-Icky

Is there anything better than crispy, salty duck fat sitting atop juicy slices of duck meat?

Yes, there is, actually. And that’s when that duck breast is glazed with honey, topped with pineapples, and the added powers of the sweet leaf (yup, marijuana).

This recipe is courtesy of Chris Sayegh (aka The Herbal Chef), who specializes in cannabis-infused gourmet meals. So feel free to substitute the six tablespoons of normal butter with an infused one, or replace the sprigs of fresh thyme and rosemary with another fragrant herb.

It’s the perfect mix of sweet and sticky and sticky-icky. Duck, duck, gooooooooooose.