This Hotel Hosted a Five-Day Retreat Dedicated Entirely to Farting

We all need a place to ourselves where we can just let it all out. Usually, that means venting deep-seated emotional baggage, but let’s be honest: some of us just need a designated safe zone to unleash our horrid, rancid farts.

A woman who owns a hotel in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight, England, is providing just such a sanctuary, where those of us who are prone to wild fits of gastrointestinal distress can freely express ourselves. According to the Isle of Wight County Press, the Fig Tree Hotel hosted a sanctuary called “The Art of Letting Go,” tailored specifically for those cursed with the winds. From October 1 to the 5th, the retreat invited guests to stop forcing silence upon their gastrointestinal systems and to instead release the screams within.

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The event was co-facilitated by yoga therapist and energy psychologist Marion Bevington, an IBS sufferer who literally wrote the book on flatulence, a book called Afraid to Fart – And the art of following through, featuring what appears to be an AI cover of a sheep and wool clothing among angry wolves who, given the book’s subject matter, are likely more angry at the sheep for farting than they are for its devious infiltration of the pack.

People Actually Paid to Attend a Wellness Retreat Where Farting Was Encouraged

When attracting such flatulent customers, one would wonder if exhibiting that flatulence would get one booted off the premises. Bevington assured attendees that nobody would be kicked out, blacklisted, or face any consequences for stinking up the joint.

Ultimately, the core philosophy is to get over the shame of flatulence and know how to gracefully excuse yourself from a social situation when you’re about to drop a big one. A valuable lesson we should all be so privileged to learn.

Yes, the event is long over by now, but maybe the viral spread of this story will encourage Bevington and the gang to make the Fart Retreat a regular thing and possibly become the fart hotspot of the world.