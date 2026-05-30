This Iconic Anime Series Is Getting a Video Game To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Some new information dropped during an earnings briefing offers hints that a popular anime and manga series may be getting a brand-new video game adaptation within the next few years.

Naruto 25th Anime Anniversary Plans Include ‘New video and Games’

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Naruto’s manga run and anime series both came to an end a handful of year ago and longtime fans of the series have likely been hungry for some new content since then. Although the original series has officially wrapped, it sounds like some sort of revival is in the works to help celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Videos by VICE

Although specific plans weren’t shared, some new information from TV Tokyo confirms that a number of projects are in the work for 2027 and beyond, and it sounds like a video game could be part of the plan.

During a recent earnings briefing Q&A spotted by Game Rant, TV Tokyo hinted that some things are in the works for the Naruto franchise over the next few years:

“We see the 25th anniversary [of Naruto] as the beginning of a new stage, and we have several projects planned to capture that. New projects, including videos and games developed with new partners, are planned for 2027 and beyond.”

At this point, it’s very unclear what type of video game project this might be. It’s definitely interesting that the wording mentions “new partners”, which suggests the next game could coming from a different developer than previous Naruto projects. The Naruto universe is rich with unique characters and exciting stories that could provide the narrative backbone for a action-adventure games, fighting games, or lots of other potential genres.

Beyond the potential video game project, it will also be very exciting to see what video projects the company is working on. It seems likely there would be some kind of new anime movie or event that adds on to the existing lore. The last feature-length Naruto movie released more than decade ago at this point, so a new one would likely get the fanbase very excited. Alternatively, the video projects could also be a revival of the lost episodes that were announced in 2023, but have been indefinitely delayed since then.

As the Naruto 25th anniversary events and plans are announced, we’ll be sure to share more news and updates on whatever is next for the franchise.

At this time, the next Naruto video game has not officially been announced and there is no concrete release window.