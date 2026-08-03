This Iconic California Radio Station Just Fired All Its DJs to Go All-In on an ‘Automated, Humanless’ Future

In the year 2026, there’s no profession that automation isn’t altering in some way. Unless your job requires hands-on physical work that can’t easily be replaced by technology, chances are someone is trying to automate it—at least parts of it. Talent and education-driven professions such as doctors, lawyers, musicians, writers, and filmmakers have all felt that shift to varying degrees. Now, even radio DJs at some of the country’s biggest stations are finding themselves in automation’s crosshairs.

In a report from the New York Post, KCAL 96.7 let go of its entire staff in favor of an automated system for just music. No on-air personalities, no conversations or interviews. Nothing but a preselected set of records for the legendary California radio station to play uninterrupted.

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“KCAL has a longstanding history in the Inland Empire, and this next chapter builds on the station’s strong rock heritage,” Chief Operating Officer Kelly Sanders shared in a statement. “We rebuilt KCAL around the music our listeners grew up on, the songs and the artists that made classic rock, and we built it right here at home. KCAL will deliver a focused, consistent listening experience with broader appeal for both our audience and advertising partners.”

Legendary California Rock Station Gets Rid of All Their Talent for Automation

Naturally, everyone who got fired was gutted by the news. Personality John DeSantis broke the news to listeners who follow him on Facebook. Currently, all he has is shock, but he knows he’ll eventually be eager to share his next ideas.

“Well, it’s finally our turn. This morning the ownership of KCAL released the entire air staff. Yes, all of us,” DeSantis wrote. “They will be moving to an automated, humanless format. To say this is shocking is an understatement. I have a lot to process, and will be saying more shortly. But for right now, I just want to thank all of you for letting me be part of the KCAL family. It has been a radio dream come true. You will always rock.”

Unfortunately, even those who spent decades giving themselves to their craft were back at square one. Take Daryl Norsell, who was with the program for over 40 years. However, the radio station eventually broke the news to him too.

“Yeah, it’s true. The entire KCAL air staff was let go today. Patrick in the Morning, Nikki Preston, John DeSantis, and myself,” Norsell said. “Plus our awesome weekend crew. After an amazing 42 year run with the station, the last 36 in the Afternoon show, I can’t be anything but grateful.”

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