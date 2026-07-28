This Iconic Hip-Hop Group Is Done for Good, According to One Member, but Not Everyone Agrees

Goodie Mob is one of the greatest groups to ever come out of hip-hop. Their 1995 breakout album, Soul Food, was one of the most important albums to ever come out of the South. As part of the Dungeon Family, they helped build how we understand hip-hop in Atlanta today.

However, over the years, the group consisting of Cee-Lo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo, and T-Mo has butted heads. Cee-Lo left first in 1999 to pursue his own solo ventures. Then, Big Gipp left the group after their fourth album, One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show, in 2004. Khujo and T-Mo broke off as their own duo, Lumberjacks.

Videos by VICE

Goodie Mob has since gotten back together numerous times, even formally reuniting to make more albums. But last year, Cee-Lo announced the end of the group, stating that they died of “natural causes.” Before they ride off into the sunset, though, he said they have a farewell album and one more tour to do.

Big Gipp, on the other hand, took particular offense to Green taking full charge of Goodie Mob’s future. In an interview on Yung Joc’s The Streetz Morning Takeover, Gipp placed any complications with the group solely on the “Forget You” crooner.

The Future of Goodie Mob is in Peril Due to Cee-Lo Green and Big Gipp Beef

“I mean, Lo is trying to find himself in the music, trying to find himself in the business,” Big Gipp said, before addressing Cee-Lo directly.

“Goodie Mob ain’t your problem, and ain’t never been your problem. You can’t be mad at us about what went down with your specific things that you do personally. Sometimes, when things go wrong, some people take it out on everybody else. I think we in that kinda situation [with Cee-Lo]. It’s not our fault that he feel the way he feel. We the big brother, we raised him. But we don’t have no problem with him…Our thing is: if there’s ever a problem, deal with the problem, don’t turn on your family.”

Even though a proper Goodie Mob farewell might not be in the cards, Cee-Lo was at least able to close the curtains on his work with Danger Mouse as Gnarls Barkley. Earlier this year, the duo released their first album in 18 years, Atlanta. It also marked their official final record together. Cee-Lo admitted that they meant to close the book on their creative partnership much sooner, but “life and other creative pursuits intervened.”

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images