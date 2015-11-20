​This Iconic London Club Banned House Music After Someone Got Stabbed

A 15-person club fight involving knives and a “noxious substance,” perhaps pepper spray, led local police to declare a “critical incident” at The Coronet in South London last weekend. They responded to a call at around 2:30 AM during House of Silk—a club night dedicated to UK house and garage—and by 4 AM had called in 18 police units from outside the borough. One man was stabbed in the leg during the melee, and club security reported seeing a man with a handgun, London SE1 reported.



Police petitioned the local licensing council for a review of the venues’ license, asking them to suspend it completely pending a full hearing. “It is clear from initial reports that there has been a significant failure in security procedures at this venue,” said police commissioner Ian Clements in his application. Instead, members of the council chose to ban the venue from hosting “urban/house music” events (“urban” is UK slang for “hip-hop and R&B”) and imposed extra security measures for entering the venue.

A number of high-profile parties have had to cancel or find another venue, including big-time promoters Garage Nation, who had been planning the party for over a year, they say. “Initially we were told this would not affect us,” a statement from Garage Nation reads. “However it transpired yesterday that Coronet were not going to be allowed to operate any kind of large scale music event meaning they are no longer allowed to hold events like ours in the interim period of review.” Other events, like the drum ‘n’ bass bash with Nicky Blackmarket in December, are still scheduled as planned.

The incident comes at a particularly tough moment for nightlife in London. In August The Telegraph reported that half of UK nightclubs have closed in the last ten years; a week later VICE’s Clive Martin reported on the gentrification of partying in London; Resident Advisor gave us a long-read in June about how iconic venues like The Arches in Glasgow are “suffocating under police pressure.” On top of that, news of the music ban follows an announcement that The Coronet will close its doors permanently in 2017. I guess it’s time move to Wales?



