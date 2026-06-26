This Indie Pop Star Admits People Calling Her a Nepo Baby Are Actually Right: ‘I Had a Safety Net’

Whenever the term ‘nepo baby’ gets thrown around, some celebrities tend to get offended. They’ll argue that it overlooks all the hard work it took to get to their status. But in reality, it’s just a matter of prior industry connections. Being born into a family of people who have already worked in an industry theoretically gives them a leg up on the rest of the competition. But while some people get upset by being called a nepo baby, Gracie Abrams, daughter of star director J.J. Abrams, totally understands.

In an interview with The New York Times’ Popcast, the singer spoke on the swirling discourse around her famous family. Given her Hollywood connections, Abrams admitted she has a lot looser of a leash to try things. There was never a moment when she had to worry about money or struggling to pay bills. Her creativity isn’t bound by the conditions of her living situation.

Videos by VICE

“The nepo stuff is obviously in the discourse appropriately,” Gracie Abrams said. “I think about the privilege there, and it’s like, I had a safety net, and that allowed me the ability to experiment and to concentrate, and I had the gift of time to dedicate to doing this thing I loved. I wasn’t growing up afraid financially, and that’s the biggest deal.”

Gracie Abrams Embraces The ‘Nepo Baby’ Label

Additionally, Abrams expressed a certain gratitude for her successful Hollywood parents. Because they work in a creative medium, their perspectives become essential to what she creates.

“The specific household that I was born into, there is just this vocabulary that I’m so lucky to grow up with,” Gracie Abrams added. “So like, when I see people pointing that out, it’s like, I get it, hard-core. The jokes and things, I understand the tone of the Internet.”

This isn’t the first time that the singer-songwriter has touched on the nepo baby discourse. Back in 2023, she told Rolling Stone that it’s hard not to understand where people online are coming from. However, she makes a point of excluding her parents from the music itself.

“Obviously, we can’t control where we are born into, and there are a million visible and even more invisible advantages to having family members who are in any entertainment industry. I know how hard I work, and I know how separate I’ve kept [my parents] from every conversation about anything career-wise,” Gracie Abrams said. “But of course you can understand what it looks like from the outside.”