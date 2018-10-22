This Influential UK Parliamentary Committee Just Backed a Stalkers Register

In a landmark win for stalking and domestic abuse survivors, an influential British parliamentary committee has backed the introduction of a Stalkers Register. The Home Affairs Select Committee, which advises the UK government on issues of crime and policing, issued the recommendation on Monday as part of its overall report on domestic abuse.

It said in a press release: “Stalking can have a devastating impact on the lives of victims and existing criminal justice responses are often ineffective in stopping perpetrators. The Committee recommends that a national register of serial stalkers and domestic violence perpetrators is introduced.”

Anti-stalking charity Paladin has been leading calls for a Stalkers Register in the UK. In July of 2018, Broadly partnered with Paladin to launch Unfollow Me, a campaign backing the introduction of the Stalkers Register and amplifying the voices of stalking and domestic survivors.

