This Interactive Map Shows You Which Music Venues and Nightclubs Need Your Help

VICE analysis, in collaboration with Music Venue Trust, reveals there have been 154 music venue closures across the UK since 2016, with a further 390 venues currently at risk*. The situation was pretty bleak long before 2020, but COVID-19 has dealt a serious blow to an already struggling industry.

The Culture Recovery Fund has helped some venues, but funds are spread unevenly and, in many cases, have proven insufficient, with multiple venues receiving either nothing or nowhere near enough.

To illustrate the severity of the situation, VICE has created an interactive map of closed and at-risk venues and clubs in the UK, with links to fundraisers and ways to support them.

Head here to find your local area to see how you can help.

Follow the Fund Our Fun series here.

*These figures are based on data collected between the 11th and 26th of January, 2021.