This Internet Theory Explains Why We All Wind Up with the Same False Memories

Have you misremembered the spellings of childhood favorites like The Berenstain Bears, Froot Loops, and Jif peanut butter? Well, there’s a theory taking the internet by storm called the “Mandela Effect” that might just explain why. The conversations within the enormous r/MandelaEffect subreddit, dedicated to discussing the theory, range from mundane observations about memory to full-blown conspiracy theories. In her recent VICE Magazine story, Roisin Kiberd explores what this phenomenon—and the community that surrounds it—can tell us about the times we’re in. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Kiberd about what the Mandela Effect is all about.

