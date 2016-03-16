This Internship Will Pay You $12,000 to Drink Beer All Summer

World of Beer—the Tampa, Florida-based chain of taverns with 77 locations nationwide—is offering what could be the best internship ever offered in the godforsaken history of internships. WOB says they are hiring three interns this summer to go drink beer and report back on their experiences. Plus, the internship pays $12,000 and covers all travel, meals, and lodging expenses.

Did you stuff envelopes and pay parking tickets for a series of cranky middle-aged bureaucrats as an unpaid intern? Sucker! You could have been drinking beer for a summer instead.

WOB says on their website: “We’re inviting a team of interns to travel the world, hopping from brewery to brewery, WOB tavern to WOB tavern to explore beer for themselves and share their stories with WOB drinkers across the country.”

Can this possibly be for real?

Alyssa Ahern, a WOB representative, told us that World of Beer came up with the internship—which is being offered this year for the first time ever—because the company is all about providing a global experience. “Our mantra is ‘drink it in,’ and so ‘drink it intern’ was just a natural extension of what WOB stands for,” she said.

Ahern informed us that interviews are taking place now and that prospective interns can apply in one of two ways. People can either apply online by submitting a video—apparently someone already submitted their resume on a beer label—or there will be eight different in-tavern interviews where people can come in and interview in front of a live judging panel.

Unfortunately, you’ve already missed half of the live interviews, which already took place in the DC area; Orlando; Columbus, Ohio; and the Chicago area. But never fear—there are four more to come soon—another in Orlando, and ones in Tempe, Arizona; College Station, Texas; and Tampa, Florida. Ahern wants you to know that this is really a social media internship, so WOB is looking for strong writers and people with a large social following. The successful interns will have their work published work in Draft Magazine.

Sometime in the first week of April, the top ten applications will be notified and then they will have Skype interviews with WOB corporate, who will pick the lucky three.

And after that, it’s a summer of beer-drinking hysteria! There’s got to be a catch here somewhere.