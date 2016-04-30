This Irish Coffee Is Your Boozy, Buzzy Weekend Hangover Cure

If the mention of whiskey in this first sentence makes you feel nauseous, you’ve come to the right place.

Most hangover cures from your late night activities—whether it was last night’s wine-fueled key party or that Fernet-soaked romp around downtown Nashville—are considered child’s play. Some friends will tell you that a simple aspirin and Pedialite combo will make you as good as new. You should immediately severe ties with those people. Sure, chorizo-fried eggs and the recipe for the 1,000-year-old hangover cure might do you a solid in a jam, but nothing comes close to Irish coffee, the true hair of the dog.

Legend has it that the potent brew was invented at Shannon Airport in the 1940s, but the drink didn’t fall into fashion until it stumbled its way into San Francisco at the Buena Vista Café, where tourists and locals started their mornings with a little extra buzz.

And at the Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog in lower Manhattan, co-owners Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry have improved upon the recipe with some help from booze Jedi, Dale DeGroff.

The beauty of this recipe is its simplicity. According to Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, all you have to do is “buy ridiculously expensive heavy cream from your favorite local dairy, and be careful not to slip on the Irish floor.”

So take a cup of freshly brewed coffee (congratulations, you’re halfway there) and stir in both simple syrup and a generous glug of whiskey. Garnish it in your favorite coffee mug with a nice inch of whipped cream on top and some freshly grated nutmeg, if you don’t feel like a corpse.

Sip on it slowly and allow the healing begin. Or at least until you do it to yourself all over again tonight.