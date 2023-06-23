What it’s Like to Date a Stand-Up Comedian in India

While dating a comedian can have its moments of laughter, there are certain aspects that might not be as enjoyable as one might expect. Stand-up comedians possess a unique set of traits and challenges that can make dating them a bit more complex.

Navin and I officially started dating in August 2018, but I have known about Navin from before that, July 2017 to be exact. I vividly remember attending one of his stand-up performances in Bombay. From that moment, I was captivated by his quick wit and charming personality. I have a soft spot for chubby men — there’s just something about them that I find irresistible!

That night, I was too shy to approach Navin. However, I did muster up the courage to follow him on Instagram, even though I couldn’t bring myself to send him a message. Until one day, while casually scrolling through Grindr, I noticed that Navin was in close proximity. It felt like a now-or-never situation so I messaged him. He agreed to meet up for a simple coffee date. Little did I know that this seemingly ordinary rendezvous would kickstart a truly extraordinary journey. Fast forward to today, and it’s hard to believe that we’ve been blissfully together for six amazing years.

One aspect that can make dating a comedian challenging is their constant need for attention and validation. Comedians often thrive on making others laugh and seek validation from their audiences. This can sometimes translate into a constant need for validation in their personal relationships as well. Their desire to be the center of attention may lead to situations where they prioritize their own comedic pursuits over the needs and interests of their partner.

One such Incident I recall is when Navin and I appeared on the Podcast Called Dating is Garbage, Navin’s focus leaned more towards entertaining the audience with humor, leaving less room for deep personal discussions. This situation underscored the balancing act required in relationships with comedians, where finding harmony between their comedic pursuits and personal connections is essential.

Don’t get me wrong tho, dating Navin has been an absolute blast! This guy is a comedic genius, and his humor extends far beyond the stage. I can’t even count how many times he’s had me rolling on the floor with laughter. There was this one time when Navin and I were sitting with a few comedian friends after a show. When one of the friends took a sip of water and burst into laughter, she accidentally spat water on everyone around her. Without missing a beat, Navin turned the situation into a comedic moment, remarking, “Don’t worry guys, she has baptized us all.” His quick wit and ability to find humor in unexpected situations brought laughter and helped defuse any potential embarrassment or tension, leaving everyone in stitches.

His funny stories, clever observations, and perfectly timed one-liners never fail to brighten up even the crappiest days. Sharing in his laughter has taught me to see the funny side of life’s little moments. One such incident that stands out is when Navin and I were driving around in Goa without a helmet, and I attracted the attention of a cop. In a stroke of comedic genius, Navin sweet-talked the cop with his humor, managing to avoid getting a ticket. His ability to diffuse tense situations with his wit and charm came in handy, leaving me both relieved and impressed by his quick thinking.

But let’s be real, every relationship has its fair share of arguments, and ours is no different. We have fought about almost every topic under the sun. Navin’s quick wit and love for sarcasm can turn a harmless conversation into a spirited debate in no time. Yeah, things can get pretty intense. But you know what? We’ve actually grown a lot through these clashes. We’ve learned how to handle our differences, talking things out and finding common ground even when it feels like a tornado of opinions. It’s in these moments that we’ve discovered the power of patience, compromise, and actually listening to each other.

I remember when Navin initially got his first cat, I found myself caught in a humorous twist of fate. The cat (Yvie) immediately gravitated towards me, leaving Navin initially feeling slightly left out. His reaction, playfully exclaiming, “Mujhe nahi chahiye” (I don’t want her) because he felt very hurt that his rescue cat chose me over him. However, over time, Yvie and Navin have grown such a strong that they both ignore me together.

Being in a relationship with a public figure may seem glamorous, but let me tell you, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. When you’re dating someone like Navin, you have to be ready to embrace vulnerability. Whenever he is on stage, he’s not afraid to expose his own insecurities. And as his partner, I’ve had a front-row seat to the vulnerable side of his life. It takes serious guts to lay bare your deepest fears and struggles like he does, and I admire him a lot for it.

But here’s the thing: that vulnerability extends to me too. I remember when Navin, once in the middle of his hilarious set, casually mentioned hooking up with someone else right after talking about our relationship. You should have seen the reactions in the crowd. I heard gasps and saw people glaring at him like nobody’s business. That’s when it hit me: being with Navin means we’re front and center at the Bigot Judgment Party. We’ve got a prime seat in the middle of all the narrow-mindedness, but I have learned to not let it bother me.

The truth is both Navin and I have decided to ditch the conventional idea of exclusivity and give ourselves the freedom to connect with other people. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, I know. But let me tell you, it has brought us closer than ever. It’s all about having honest talks, doing some soul-searching, and, of course, having a solid foundation of love and respect. It’s helped us expand our understanding of love and relationships. Life’s too short to stick to the traditional rulebook, right?

Dating Navin has exposed me to a world of adventures. We have embarked on countless journeys together, exploring new places, cultures, and cuisines. We’ve created lasting memories that will forever be etched in our hearts. As I reflect upon our journey together, I can say that dating Navin Noronha has been a wild and wonderful ride. Our lives have been punctuated by laughter, growth, and love, but also by the occasional storm.

Dating a stand-up comedian isn’t always easy, but it’s a journey that has transformed me. In the end, dating a comedian is like any other relationship, and has its own set of pros and cons. It requires understanding, communication, and a shared willingness to navigate the unique dynamics that come with dating someone in the world of comedy. It’s important to approach such a relationship with an open mind, a sense of humor, and a readiness to embrace both the laughter and the challenges that may arise along the way.

