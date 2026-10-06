This Is How Long You Can Stay Sexually Active, According to Experts

You’ve heard of your lifespan, but what about your sexspan—aka the length of time in which you can maintain an active sex life? This term highlights an often-neglected aspect of life as we get older.

As humans age, and for a variety of reasons, many individuals focus less on their sex lives or intimacy. From health conditions and stress to ageism and partner issues, countless influences affect our sex drives. However, a longer sexspan can benefit our overall health and well-being—and vice versa.

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What Is a Sexspan?

According to Dr. Mohit Khera, a urologist at Baylor College of Medicine who coined the term, “your sexspan is the portion of your life in which you will have the ability and/or the desire to engage in sexual activity.”

Many people assume sex loses its importance and benefits with age, but that’s far from true. While sex certainly isn’t everything (especially for asexual individuals or others who aren’t interested in engaging), it can contribute to overall health and life satisfaction.

“Maintaining sexual intimacy as we age has a multitude of physiological and psychological health benefits,” says Ty David Lerman, PhD, clinical sexologist and AASECT-certified sex therapist. “Physically, we see improvement in heart health, lower blood pressure, [an] improved immune system, and lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, [which] helps us sleep better. For women, orgasms help strengthen the pelvic floor, [which] in turn helps with bladder control, a common issue that arises as we age. For men, regular ejaculation helps with prostate health.”

Of course, the benefits aren’t just physical either.

“The psychological benefits are also impacted by the endorphins and hormones released during orgasm that act as natural anti-depressants that often last days in our system,” Lerman continues. “Beyond the physical reactions, deepening connection with a partner as we age and fulfilling sexual satisfaction is a huge part of overall life satisfaction. Not to mention, feeling desired by our partners leads to a better self-image and just generally feeling good.”

How to Increase Your Sexspan

Unfortunately, societal judgments or stereotypes like ageism can stigmatize sex among the elderly. This often leads people to shame or neglect their own sexual health.

“In truth, folks are having sex far into older age; we just don’t like to talk about it,” Lerman shares. “The stigma is so prevalent that we often neglect to teach older folks about sexual health, which is sadly leading to an uprising in STIs in retirement homes!”

As they say: Your sex life does not have an expiration date. Regardless of whether you’ve gone through menopause, battle a chronic health condition, or have been with your spouse for 50+ years, you can still find ways to enjoy sex and intimacy.

“Bodies change, and real limitations arise as we age,” says Lerman. “Adaptability to our bodies changing over time is a huge factor in expanding our sexspan. Try to take it as a challenge to get creative to meet our physical needs and limitations while we still enjoy this part of our lives.”

And, of course, as you prioritize your general health, you might notice your sexual health improving.

“Think about taking care of your sexual health the same way you go for walks for your heart, or yoga/stretching for flexibility,” Lerman explains. “Expand your scope to include sex in our overall health considerations.”

As you take care of your body and fulfill its needs, you might find you have more energy for intimacy—and more of a hunger for it.

“The only two things needed for ‘good sex’ are to be connected to myself and my partner and to have fun!” Lerman adds. “That has nothing to do with sexual functioning or ‘performance.’ When we lower the bar of expectations and stop quantifying sex, we open the world of possibilities, increase our pleasure—and yes, extend our sexspan!