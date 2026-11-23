There are parents out there driving to their third Target of the day for a $6 ball of goo. It’s not even December yet.

The goo in question is NeeDoh, the squishy Schylling stress toy kids have been obsessed with all year. According to a new CouponFollow survey of 1,006 U.S. parents, 70% are hunting for a hard-to-find toy this holiday season, and NeeDoh is at the top of the list.

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The average toy hunt has already lasted three weeks, with parents spending around three hours a week searching online or driving between stores. Those chasing NeeDoh have logged about 20 miles over four weeks, though some parents searching for popular toys have driven 50 miles or more.

And people are taking this very seriously. In a Reddit discussion, one NeeDoh collector described arriving at Walmart at 6 a.m. before heading to Target, where people were lining up in the pouring rain. The store didn’t even have the toys out when the doors opened. Another commenter described the rush inside as a “free-for-all!”

All this for something you just squeeze in one hand.

A $6 Stress Toy Has Parents Driving All Over Town and Paying Resellers Huge Markups

Resellers, meanwhile, are having a field day. When CouponFollow checked online listings on November 9, NeeDoh Squishmas Knittens, normally $5.99 at Target, had a median resale price of $40. The $29.99 NeeDoh Advent Calendar was listed for a median of $88.35. Nearly $90 for a box of squishy toys. Merry Christmas, I guess.

Fortunately, most parents aren’t paying those prices. Only 16% of toy hunters said they’d paid above retail, spending a median of $16 extra. But among those who overpaid, 53% admitted spending more than they were comfortable with, and nearly a third regretted the purchase.

Almost a quarter of parents who bought a hard-to-find toy used a credit card or buy now, pay later. Imagine still paying off a squishy cube in February.

There’s also some pressure to keep up with other families. Parents who felt pressure from other parents were more than twice as likely to pay extra for a toy. And among those still searching, 43% said the hunt was stressful. Another 68% would consider paying a little more just to be done with it.

CouponFollow has an obvious interest in encouraging people to shop around, and its resale prices came from listings on a single day, not completed purchases. Still, the parents who saved money most often credited checking multiple retailers before buying.

For anyone still driving around looking for a NeeDoh, here’s some consolation: 54% of parents still searching said they weren’t willing to pay above retail. The holidays will end, the resale frenzy will eventually lose steam, and your kid will probably find something else to obsess over by February.