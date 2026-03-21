This Is How Often Your Brain Opens to Distractions (It’s More Than You Think)

Your brain could be sabotaging your focus on a set schedule.

You’re trying to answer one email, read one paragraph, finish a task, and then suddenly a Slack ping, a car horn, or somebody walking past your desk has stolen your entire train of thought. A new neuroscience study suggests that your attention isn’t a steady lock. It actually cycles through brief periods where distraction gets handed an easier opening.

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In a new PLOS Biology study from the University of Rochester, researchers looked at what happens when people try to stay focused while obvious distractions are sitting right there waiting for them. Participants wore EEG caps and had to detect a faint target on a screen while brighter, more distracting shapes appeared elsewhere. Even when they were told in advance where both would likely show up, the distractions still threw them off.

Your Brain Is Wired for Distractions

What stood out is that the lapses followed a pattern. The researchers found that people were better or worse at detecting the target depending on where they were in a theta cycle running at around 7 Hz. Some moments were better for focus. Others made distraction more likely. In the paper, the authors described these as “theta-rhythmically occurring windows of increased susceptibility to distractors.”

A second rhythm also seemed to be doing its own job. Alpha activity at around 9 to 10 Hz appeared to help the brain filter out distractions. But this wasn’t about sheer intensity. It came down to timing. When the alpha rhythm was in the right phase, the distractor’s signal was weaker. When it was off, the distraction happened more easily.

Senior author Ian Fiebelkorn told Medical Xpress that this was probably useful in older environments. “For our ancestors who had to continue to monitor the environment for predators while foraging for food, this was a beneficial trait,” he said. Then he added, “But in our modern environment, with laptops open in front of us and a smartphone nearby, rhythmically occurring windows for beneficial attentional shifts might also work against us.”

So the next time your attention gets yanked away, it’s not entirely fair to blame yourself. The brain seems to make room for interruption on purpose. It helped humans survive, but it’s not doing much for your workday.