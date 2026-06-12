This is How Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Devs Used AI

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is the latest game to find itself under scrutiny as gamers attempt to understand exactly how AI has been used in the game’s development process.

Crystal Dynamics Responds to Questions About AI Usage in Tomb Raider

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As different studios decide how much to embrace AI in the development process, and how to disclose that information to consumers, it has become a frequent occurrence for new or upcoming games to experience a bit of AI backlash. This very often leads to development teams to release statements trying to explain their position.

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The latest AI drama has hit Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, after players spotted an AI disclosure on the game’s Steam page. After players started speculating about the extend of AI usage and the topic began to pick up speed on Reddit and social media, Crystal Dynamics’ “experience director” Jeff Adams responded with an official statement to Polygon:

“At Crystal Dynamics, we see AI as a tool that can help our team get the right answers faster. In early level development, we might have the idea for an in-game object. But we might not be sure if we want to take the time to have devs build it. What we can do is use a generative AI tool to visualize it in the world. If it works, we can move it into our traditional pipeline. From there, the team can concept it and build it. At the end, all the finished product in the final game will be human-crafted. We want to make it as easy as possible for our team to be able to make high-quality experiences. That’s what the fans deserve.”

According to the statement, there is no intention to have AI generated assets in the final game. Every finished product with be human-crafted. This is a similar stance that some other studios have taken following negative fan sentiment in response to AI usage.

As the industry continues to evolve, it will be very interesting to see what sort of best practices emerge, if any, for more transparent and consistent labeling and disclosure of AI usage in game development. For now, there definitely seems to be a vocal portion of the community that is not happy about AI usage in games, but it’s unclear at this time how each different studio will respond to that type of feedback from the community and how it will influence their internal workflows.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and other upcoming projects in the Tomb Raider franchise.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis releases on February 12, 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.