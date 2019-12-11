This Is Not a Joke: ‘Forza Horizon 4’ Is Getting a Battle Royale Mode

The massive success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite set the stage one of the video game industry’s most predictable and cynical habits: taking a cool popular thing, copying it, and driving it into the ground. Battle royale in Battlefield? Of course. Call of Duty? Naturally. What we couldn’t have predicted, however, was how battle royale would come for, uh, racing games. But come tomorrow, that’s exactly what’s arriving in Forza Horizon 4.

“The Eliminator” is a free update where 72 cars race head-to-head, trying to survive the neverending and enormous oppressive wall of doom. It looks goofy as all hell, and I love it.

The actual structure of The Eliminator is legitimately interesting. Players split off into one-on-one races, where they can unlock upgrades and jump into faster cars, the equivalent of finding good loot while hiding out in a house in a game like PUBG. As the “race” progresses, players have smaller and smaller lanes to race through, forcing players to push each other around.

This announcement coming randomly on a Wednesday is also not a surprise; tomorrow night is The Game Awards, the closest thing we have to E3 until E3 comes around again.

