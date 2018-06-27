This Is Our City: A Neon-Slicked Night Out in Melbourne

This article is supported by the Samsung Galaxy S9. We challenged a bunch of our favourite young photographers to ditch their professional cameras for the night in place of a Galaxy S9. You don’t need a bunch of gear to get good low light shots—the results speak for themselves.

Abigail Varney has an eye for the unusual and undiscovered, and she’s used to travelling far and wide in pursuit of the perfect shot. Her work has taken her from Coober Pedy to Seoul to Kathmandu, but for her latest shoot she sticks to the streets of her home city, candidly cataloguing a night out.

Videos by VICE

Varney’s neon-slicked images prove you don’t need to go to Nepal to have an adventure. The hours pass quickly, as everything dissolves into a hazy blur of disco balls and smoke machines. Then, inevitably, just when you were thinking about calling it and heading home, someone suggests karaoke.

This article is supported by the Samsung Galaxy S9 that takes great photos in the dark with its Super Low Light camera. Feeling inspired? You can find out more about the phone here and watch our tips for achieving your own low light shots here.