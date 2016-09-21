This Is the Artwork for the Weeknd’s Next Album, ‘Starboy’

Well, that was quick. A little more than a year after dropping ​Beauty Behind the Madness​, ​Abel Tesfaye has shared the artwork and title for his new album on his Twitter account. It’s called ​Starboy​, which might be a Wizkid reference.​ The neon-coloured photo, shot by Kanye collaborator Nabil Elderkin, is a hell of a departure from the Weeknd’s predominantly monochrome aesthetic. He also seems to have cut his signature hair much shorter. Big changes ahead, looks like. Check out the full ​Starboy artwork below​.

​Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.​​

