this-is-the-best-day-to-fly-during-the-holidays

Want to avoid hectic end-of-year travel this year? Experts recommend a specific day for traveling during the holiday season: Christmas Eve.

“Most people aim to fly home a few days before Christmas. But if you want a smoother experience, consider booking your flight for Christmas Eve instead,” a former American Airlines flight attendant said in a recent press release from Air and Cruise Parking.

“Christmas Eve is surprisingly calm. By then, the majority of travelers have already reached their destinations. So the airports are quieter, and flights are often less crowded,” the flight attendant continued. “Plus, there’s a festive atmosphere onboard. Cabin crews tend to go the extra mile to make it special, whether that’s wearing Santa hats or offering festive treats.”

What’s the Best Day to Fly During the Holidays?

So, if you’re family doesn’t celebrate Christmas Eve—or if you’re up for an early-morning flight that day—consider booking your trip for December 24. You’ll likely experience way less congestion than other days this season.

“You skip the earlier rush and still arrive in time to enjoy Christmas,” the flight attendant continued. “It’s like sneaking in through the back door while everyone else is queued up at the front.”

Another tip the flight attendant shared was to avoid row 11. Especially if you want to avoid rushing to the exit.

“Being in the middle row, especially in a window seat, which tends to be either A or F, almost guarantees you’ll be one of the last off the plane,” she said.

And don’t be afraid to ask for an upgrade. Because “ultimately, if you don’t ask, you don’t get,” a British Airlines flight attendant said in the release. I mean, hey—the worst they can say is no.

“The people checking you in are the ones who can see the space’s availability and have all the control. Even if there’s not a free upgrade they may be able to get you a discounted rate,” the British Airways attendant continued.

“If you’re scared to ask, it’s always worth checking your flight online before you head to check in,” added an attendant with Virgin Atlantic. “A quick airline search can tell you if business/first class has already sold out, so you know not to ask. That being said, don’t rely on this solely as people always forget to turn up.”

Happy Holiday Traveling!