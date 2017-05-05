This Is the Best Way to Make Guacamole

Guacamole isn’t exactly thought of as difficult to prepare. It’s just a spicy, buttery green mash of avocado and salsa-y stuff, right?

Wrong. So wrong. Let us never forget the time the New York Times suggested putting peas in your guacamole, resulting in such abject horror from the public that they had to run (rather smarmy) think-pieces defending the misguided recipe. Everyone from President Obama to Jeb Bush decried the “peacamole.” Things got ugly.

Videos by VICE

There’s a right way and a wrong way to do things, especially when it comes to guacamole. Which is why we’re here to help you.

Making guacamole is easy. Simplicity is key. Beyond the avocado, there are key components. Welcome, lime, salt, pepper, jalapeño, onion, tomato, and cilantro. Keep your peas, jarred salsa, and cumin the hell outta here. Here’s how you do it, friends.

And if you really must add peas, do it in the privacy of your own home. That will not stand in most circles.