This Is the Correct Way to Make a Perfect Manhattan

Look, not everyone has to have their home bar fully stocked at all times with all sorts of obscure mezcals and expensive bottles of Scotch and specialty bitters. But if you’re going to be an adult, and you’re going to drink alcohol, there are a few cocktails that you really know how to make.

Think of it as learning to drive. Sure, it can take awhile, but how weird is it to meet people who are 32 and never learned how to parallel park? Anyways…

At the top of your to-make list should be the almighty Manhattan. A simple combination of whiskey, vermouth, and bitters, it’s a lovely drink that was as fitting for businessmen to drink during their lunch hour in the 50s as it is for you to sip on while you wait for your Tinder date. (I’m sure they’ll be here any minute.)

Best of all, you can order a Manhattan at pretty much any bar, and you can also easily make it at home. Austin Hartman—beverage director of Montana’s Trail House in Brooklyn—poured this one to perfection. Here’s the recipe, if you can call it that.

Just shake, strain, and beam with pride. You’ve made it—literally and figuratively. And don’t forget the cherry; it’s crucial.