This Is the Exact Time Americans Run Out of Energy During the Workday (and Why It Happens)

By midafternoon, the average American has had enough. The emails are still coming, somebody wants something “quick,” and somehow there are four more hours of work left. According to a new survey, 82% of people hit that wall at some point during the day. For 21%, it happens before lunch, which feels rude.

A Talker Research survey of 2,000 American adults, conducted on behalf of Breakstone’s, found that energy starts slipping around 2:48 p.m. Biology deserves some of the blame. Researchers have documented an afternoon dip in alertness between about 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., when the body’s internal clock eases off for a bit. Even a solid night of sleep doesn’t buy you immunity.

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The survey also makes clear that Americans aren’t exactly making things easier on themselves. Seventy percent feel pressure to do extra just to keep up with daily demands. Nearly half — 44%—say they frequently feel checked out during moments that actually count. Hobbies go first, then exercise, then mental health, then the people waiting at home. The 3 p.m. crash lands right in the middle of all of it.

Why So Many Americans Feel Completely Drained by Midafternoon

Lunch isn’t helping, assuming lunch happened at all. Seventy-one percent said they skip or delay meals because they’re too busy, averaging about three and a half times a week. Another 74% said they barely pay attention to what they eat when they finally stop. By evening, 72% said they’ve gone through the day without getting much protein. A granola bar inhaled over the keyboard can only do so much.

Then caffeine gets called in for another shift. Twenty-nine percent said they grab a caffeinated drink on hectic days, averaging nearly five a day. The lift lasts about two hours for most people, and 43% said it fades sooner. Protein got better reviews from respondents who use it, with 38% calling it very effective. Coffee still has one enormous advantage: somebody will hand it to you through a drive-thru window.

By 2:48 p.m., the circadian clock has started to wind down, lunch was either skipped or eaten standing up over a sink, and there are still several hours left to get through. The brain is doing its best. The brain is also done.