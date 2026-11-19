Who knew Houston was such a freak?

The Texas city came in second place in WalletHub’s 2026 ranking of America’s most sinful cities, trailing only Las Vegas. But when it comes to lust, Houston actually beat Sin City, thanks in part to its abundance of adult entertainment venues and residents’ apparent interest in Googling strip clubs, pornography, and extramarital affairs.

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WalletHub examined 182 cities across 37 measures, sorting everything into seven categories inspired by the deadly sins: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. The personal finance site used data from federal agencies, public health organizations, Google, and Yelp to determine which cities were behaving the worst.

Of course, that means your city’s reputation depends partly on what its residents are searching for online. Looking up a strip club and actually visiting one are two very different things, but WalletHub isn’t passing judgment. Neither are we.

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The rankings also combine relatively harmless activities with very serious offenses. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo acknowledged that violent crime and identity theft are obviously harmful, while drinking and gambling can be relatively harmless in moderation (key word, there). It’s an unusual way to judge a city’s collective behavior, but the results are entertaining.

Houston has some other questionable stand-outs. It ranked fourth for jealousy and recorded the 16th-highest violent crime rate, along with the 11th-highest rate of drunk-driving deaths per capita. Its share of residents with gambling problems was also the eighth highest. Dallas joined Houston in seventh place overall, giving Texas two cities in the top 10.

Las Vegas took first place, surprising absolutely no one. Los Angeles finished third, followed by Philadelphia in fourth.

Atlanta came in fifth, ranking second for lust and third for jealousy. It also tied with Tampa for the most adult entertainment establishments per capita. But the city ranked 172nd for greed and 140th for excesses and vices, so whatever Atlantans are getting up to, greed and overindulgence aren’t their biggest offenses.

Florida had a respectable showing in the sin department. Miami landed sixth overall, and Orlando somehow managed to become America’s most jealous city.

For anyone looking to escape all this depravity, there’s Fremont, California. The city finished dead last at No. 182, making it the least sinful place on WalletHub’s list. Portland, Maine, and Port St. Lucie, Florida, also ranked near the bottom. What people in Fremont get up to behind closed doors is anyone’s guess.

These rankings are more entertainment than an accurate account of what people are doing behind closed doors. After all, everyone’s Google searches are probably pretty sketchy.

Still, Houston might want to clear its search history.