This Is the Most Effective Flirting Technique, According to Psychologists

The amount of energy that goes into an opening line is almost entirely wasted. So is the careful outfit selection, the confident work, and whatever angle someone’s been rehearsing in the mirror. Most people are preparing for something that bears little resemblance to how attraction actually works. What actually works is almost embarrassing in its simplicity.

A 2022 study in Evolutionary Psychology asked nearly 1,000 people in the US and Norway to rate 40 flirting tactics for both short- and long-term relationships. Researchers expected confidence, physical attractiveness, and a strong opener to dominate the results. They didn’t. Not even close.

Videos by VICE

Humor topped the list. Warm smiles and eye contact followed. A well-crafted opener and a great outfit both finished somewhere in the middle of 40 options, sandwiched between tactics nobody would consciously choose. A laugh and a genuine smile beat all of it. Every time.

This Simple Flirting Technique Works Better Than Pickup Lines, Psychologists Say

The reason humor works comes down to what psychologists call emotional synchrony—when two people share a laugh, their brains are experiencing the same emotional state at the same moment. That synchronized response is largely what people are describing when they talk about feeling chemistry with someone. The experience isn’t mystical. Two nervous systems are briefly running on the same frequency.

Evolutionary psychologists have a separate take on why humor is so effective. Producing funny material on the fly requires creativity, social awareness, and the ability to read a room, all of which signal cognitive fitness. Geoffrey Miller has argued, in The Mating Mind, that humor evolved as a display of creative intelligence—a fitness indicator, not an entertainment feature. A well-timed joke outperforming a well-cut jaw is less surprising once that sinks in.

There’s a timing dimension most people miss. Attraction decisions happen before conscious awareness catches up. The brain is processing and evaluating a smile, a moment of eye contact, long before anyone consciously decides whether they like the person in front of them. The first few minutes of any interaction are doing considerably more than most people account for.

Chemistry isn’t a matter of luck; people assume it is. It builds through small moments, a shared laugh, a warm smile, the sense that someone actually sees you. The people who leave the strongest impression are usually the ones who make someone feel good about themselves. An opening line has almost nothing to do with it.