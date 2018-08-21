This Is the Most Intense ‘RollerCoaster Tycoon’ Coaster You Can Possibly Build

Since 2002, RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has been fulfilling the fantasies of roller coaster nerds and diehard simulator game buffs alike. But the game also lets players unleash their devious side, and on that note I’d like to introduce a roller coaster that somehow goes faster than the max speed normally allowed in the game and hits the highest possible “intensity” score—it’s called the Big Scary Motherfucker.

Such a beast shouldn’t have been possible in RollerCoaster Tycoon. OpenRCT2, an open source fork of the game, fixed many of the bugs that were persistent in the original and removed some of the game’s limitations. This allows players to create some of the most over-the-top projects you could fathom, including a working calculator. The coaster aficionado behind that insanely complicated project, Marcel Vos, has returned with another feat that pushes what can be done within the confines of this 15 year old game: a track he calls Big Scary Motherfucker.

The coaster’s average speed is roughly 100 times faster than the maximum possible coaster speed within the game—about 30,000 km/h— and it hits the maximum vertical track height multiple times. Vos achieved this through an enormous stretch of flat track that takes so long to cover that it overflows the game’s ride time metric and resets it back to seven seconds. On the Big Scary Motherfucker, riders can look forward to 63 drops and 31 inversions that would have your guts shooting out of your mouth if you somehow rode this monstrosity IRL.

The Big Scary Motherfucker has an intensity rating of 327.67, which is one of three ratings RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 uses to measure the quality of a ride. For reference, here’s what theRollerCoaster Tycoon Wiki has to say about intensity ratings:

[V]ery few if any riders will seek to ride a ride with a rating much above 10.00; Intensities of this magnitude often indicate physical discomfort or danger. An Ultra-Extreme intensity rating [12.80 to 50.01] on a ride is not desirable in all but a very select few circumstances.

You can download the OpenRCT2 project here.