This Is the Perfect Commute Length for Your Happiness, According to Science

Nothing makes you question your life choices quite like sitting in traffic at 7:30 a.m., knowing you’ve still got eight hours of work ahead of you. Plus the drive home.

A new Chase survey of 2,000 British commuters found that 29 minutes was the sweet spot for arriving at work feeling relaxed. The people who were happiest with their commutes usually drove themselves and listened to music. But once the trip hit 45 minutes, stress took over, and people were in a bad mood before they even clocked in.

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Americans are close to that half-hour mark. According to 2024 Census data, the average one-way commute in the US was 27.2 minutes. New Yorkers had the longest at 33.2 minutes, while people in North Dakota spent about 17 and a half minutes getting to work.

Your Daily Commute Could Be Making You Miserable. Here’s How Long Is Too Long.

And the longer you’re stuck getting to work, the worse it gets. Researchers at the University of the West of England followed more than 26,000 workers over five years and found that adding just 20 minutes to a daily commute had the same effect on job satisfaction as taking a 19% pay cut. That’s a hell of a price to pay for sitting in traffic. Longer commutes were also tied to higher stress and poorer mental health, especially for people taking the bus. Those who walked or biked to work generally reported better experiences.

Economists Bruno Frey and Alois Stutzer have a name for our willingness to tolerate these drives: the “commuting paradox.” People take jobs farther from home for better salaries or move to cheaper neighborhoods knowing they’ll spend longer getting to work. The assumption is that the extra money or nicer house will make the drive tolerable. Their research suggests we’re not very good at predicting how miserable commuting can make us.

By their estimates, someone commuting an hour each way would need around 40% more income to feel as satisfied with life as someone who didn’t commute at all.

There’s a social cost, too. Harvard political scientist Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone, estimated that every additional 10 minutes of commuting was associated with a 10% reduction in social connections. After spending an hour getting home, the idea of getting back in your car to go see friends isn’t exactly appealing.

The Chase survey found that commuters who arrived feeling relaxed were more likely to plan their routes and leave early to avoid traffic. That’s fine if your schedule allows it, but waking up even earlier to make your commute tolerable doesn’t seem like a great compromise. The University of the West of England researchers also found that working from home helped with job satisfaction, but obviously that’s not an option for everyone.

For everyone else, there’s always tomorrow’s commute to look forward to.