This Is the World’s Favorite Sex Position, and It’s Been That Way for 2,000 Years

The ancient Romans called it coitus more ferarum, Latin for “sexual intercourse in the manner of wild beasts.” Two thousand years later, we know it as “doggy style,” and it’s still everyone’s favorite.

According to the Bedbible Research Centre, 35.1% of people across the globe call doggy style their favorite sex position. The UK skews higher at 47%, a Superdrug Online Doctor found, and the US sits at 29.4%, according to NapLab. Missionary finishes second everywhere. All the time, across every survey, in every country. Hey, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

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It’s tried and true for a reason. Sexologist Lucy Rowett has explained that the position angles the body so the penis tilts downward, creating direct G-spot pressure that’s really hard to replicate in other positions. For 14% of women in the Superdrug survey, it’s the quickest way to orgasm for exactly that reason. Add in the fact that clitoral stimulation, hip contact, and general access are all still available at the same time, so it’s kind of a no-brainer as to why people love it so much.

Why Doggy Style Is Still Everyone’s Favorite Sex Position

For men, the reasons are different but no less obvious. Control over pace and depth, a sexy visual element, and a power dynamic that a lot of people find compelling on both sides of the equation. 65% of women report fantasizing about being dominated during sex, according to research on sexual fantasy — and doggy style is basically purpose-built for it. For 21% of men in the Superdrug survey, it also produces the fastest orgasm of any position.

But before we crown doggy-style as the ultimate best position, there’s technically a better one for the ladies. Research shared by IFLScience: rear-entry positions produced the least clitoral blood flow of any tested, making missionary with a pillow under the pelvis technically superior for intense clitoral stimulation. G-spot versus clitoris is a debate that we won’t get into, and the answer depends entirely on the person.

You should be forewarned, though. Research found doggy style accounted for 41% of penile fractures in a study of 90 patients, the highest of any position. The cause is what you’d expect: aggressive thrusting, a sharp angle, and the possibility of slippage into somewhere unforgiving. A separate Lovehoney study found it’s also the position responsible for the most sex injuries among Brits overall, wrist strain and carpet burns leading the list.

Lucretius wrote about it in 50 BC. The Superdrug survey wrote about it in 2026. Looks like doggy style is the eternal champ.