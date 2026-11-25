It’s a preposterous, recursive loop of junk-food absorption. According to researchers at the Monell Chemical Senses Center and partner institutions who published their findings in the journal Cell Metabolism, drinking a sugary drink every day for three weeks primes young adults’ brains to activate and respond to the wild, brightly colored logos on the bottle. Even when they don’t actually think the drink tastes any better.

Animal studies have, for years, hinted that systemically repeating rewards could train the brain to react to cues like packaging or sounds, and that response had nothing to do with how much they actually enjoyed the treat. To see if humans were just as susceptible, the research team (made up of researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Monell Chemical Senses Center) ran a controlled trial with 160 young adults between the ages of 18 and 30.

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Half downed a daily 10-ounce fruit-flavored drink packed with 27 grams of sugar and 111 calories. The control group got an unsweetened, zero-calorie version with no artificial sweeteners. The drinks came with their own original labeling: a plain black and white symbol. The symbol meant nothing to the test subjects, but that would quickly change.

Before and after the three-week run, volunteers took a tablet tapping test wherein they had to tap either the left or right side of a tablet whenever their drink’s symbol showed up on screen. If an X showed up, they had to resist the urge to tap. Researchers scanned their brains with functional MRI to track blood flow in a deep region tied to motivation and reward.

The researchers found that the sugar group tapped about 36 milliseconds faster than they had on day one, finishing about 35 milliseconds ahead of the unsweetened group. Among those who got sugar, the faster tappers tended to show bigger increases in activity in that reward-related brain region when looking at their symbol, whereas the control group’s results ran in the opposite direction.

And like the animals tested before them, not a single test subject’s opinion of the sugary drink changed at all. Ratings for liking, wanting, and sweetness stayed almost exactly the same across all groups, no matter how many other factors were included, like body mass index, blood sugar, diet, and the amount of exercise each participant was getting.

Hammering your system with daily concentrated sugar bombardments appears to train your brain to rev up at the mere sight of the bright sugary logo that delivers the rush you crave.