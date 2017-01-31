This Is What Happened When the Doughnut Shop from ‘Wayne’s World’ Came to Life

All photos by Javier Cabral

This weekend, something extraordinary happened. In the words of Wayne Campbell of Wayne’s World, it was “something big, something mega, something copious, something capacious, something cajunga.”

Stan Mikita’s All-Star Cafe became a reality.

For 18 glorious hours, fans of hockey and Wayne’s World were able to gorge on complimentary doughnuts and coffee while overlooking downtown LA’s skyline, all while meeting some of their favorite hockey players and celebrities in the process. The pop-up doughnut shop was complete with air hockey tables, an autograph booth, and even a “Wayne Gretsky 3-D Hockey” arcade.

The free event was held in front of the Los Angeles convention center in celebration of the 2017 NHL All-Star game. It was presented by Honda, in collaboration with Sports Illustrated and Entertainment Weekly to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved film and 100th anniversary of the NHL. On opening night, thousands drove in from all around Southern California to relive their favorite scenes in the movie, including many parents who were passing on their love of Wayne’s World and doughnuts to their children.

“This unique intersection of hockey and Hollywood is something that can only take place in Los Angeles,” said Nick Lee, manager at Honda National Advertising.

The details taken to recreate the cafe were admirable: everything from the Stan Mikita statue on top of the cafe, all the way down the specially made coffee mugs, napkins, signage. When asked where the doughnuts were sourced from, one of the cashiers simply said, “They were baked by Stan Mikita himself!” (Based on the size, uniformity, and tastiness of the doughnuts, however, I suspect that they came from a certain international doughnut chain.) The majority of the fans in attendance were wearing LA Kings memorabilia, but there was support for other teams present, such as Youppi!, the mascot for Montreal’s Canadiens.

While none of the film’s cast were in attendance on my visit, a representative of Honda’s public relations stated that Stan Mikita’s family did attend and they are reported to have been very pleased with the cafe. There were plenty of old and new NHL stars around giving away autographs to the droves of fans from all ages and backgrounds who showed up.

Alas, there were no reports of anyone recreating the doughnut head scene from the movie. Next time.