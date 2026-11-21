A team of researchers who published their findings in the spookily titled Journal of Anomalous Experience and Cognition conducted a spooky experiment and got appropriately spooky results.

Psychologists from the University of West Georgia and Northwest Missouri State University rounded up an odd mix of 30 people. Half claimed to have had prior ghost encounters, and the other half had synesthesia, a condition in which stimulating one sense automatically triggers an extra, unrelated sense. Synesthesia comes in different forms; maybe the most famous is when people associate colors with certain letters.

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They took these two’s very specific groups of people and shoved them into a pitch-black chamber with the creepy, Hellraiser-sounding name of psychomanteum. A psychomanteum is a sensory deprivation booth with black velvet walls, a reclining chair, and a tilted mirror.

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Before staring blankly at nothing in particular for 45 minutes, participants spent 15 minutes thinking about a deceased loved one. Surprise, surprise—sitting alone in the dark with no sensory input while thinking about dead people made the participants’ brains go a little wild.

24 of the 30 participants reported sensing a presence in the room with them. One woman even felt her hair being stroked by someone who, at least as the researchers observed, was not there.

Did they unlock a secret to the afterlife? Probably not. The researchers found that participants with higher scores on a questionnaire about their ability to be creative and fantasizing reported much more vivid and intense hallucinations.

Synesthetes didn’t report stronger experiences overall, but their data hints at weird correlations with geomagnetic fluctuations and floating dust specks captured on infrared cameras. That’s the kind of stuff that can make someone think they’re experiencing a paranormal encounter.

And that’s ultimately what the study was measuring, despite its clear limitations, like study size and the probability of some of the data being chalked up to random chance: How did people from different walks of life, who, in some cases, literally view the world differently than the rest of us, experience situations that could spark a paranormal encounter?

urns out some people’s brains are probably more prone to filling in gaps with highly convincing self-generated fiction.