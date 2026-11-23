Part of the reason why narcissists leave you feeling out of your mind, as if you’re on steroids, is that they literally destroy your brain… as in physically.

The Post valiantly provided a sense of validation to victims, who might simply and unsympathetically be told to “snap out of it” and quickly heal from their trauma. Verily, time to regain emotional processing and thinking skills will be necessary.

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Dr. Susan Spicer, a licensed clinical psychologist, neuropsychology expert, and trauma therapist, told The Post, “Narcissistic abuse can cause physical changes to the structure and function of your brain.”

The term narcissist is, of course, widely used to describe someone who suffers from excessive vanity. We all have narcissism to a degree, and it sometimes functions as a healthy trait. However, Narcissistic Personality Disorder is another matter. There is much variety within those clinically diagnosed with NPD, even though, at core and in an abundance of oddly specific behaviors, they often seem so alike that it’s nothing short of spooky; these disgusting and dysregulating creatures can be astoundingly stupid, but they all excel in the manifold forms of manipulation.

Can a Toxic Relationship Actually Damage Your Brain? A Psychologist Explains.

While terms like “covert narcissist” might not be found within the highly questionable DSM, these types of narcissists tend to give the illusion of modesty, even low self-worth, and play the role of self-disinterested martyrs, thus demonstrating that NPD is not always what many of us believe. In my opinion, the way to tell if someone is a narcissist is to ask yourself if they really want the good for you or anyone else. “Malignant narcissists,” for example, just want to be your and everyone else’s ruin.

Spicer lists the hippocampus, amygdala, prefrontal cortex, and periaqueductal gray as the areas of the brain affected by narcissistic abuse. The hippocampus, for instance, can shrink. The hippocampus converts short-term memories into long-term ones, and when I suffered from narcissistic abuse, it was as if I was getting hit on the head by a coconut, or a dozen, daily.

The Post notes, “During periods of extreme stress, the brain’s ability to encode and consolidate memories can be disrupted, while the emotional intensity of the experience may further complicate the process of recalling those memories.”

Due to that same stress, narcissists are known to cause hypervigilance, which can take months to get rid of. Thus, if you find yourself in constant fight-or-flight mode, as if you’re under attack, and are ceaselessly scanning for potential dangers, don’t think it’s just because you have become a basket case in the traditional sense — it’s probably because the cancer with venom-spewing lips resulted in enlargement of your amygdala. A supersized amygdala can leave you feeling all-around emotionally unhinged. Similarly, the periaqueductal gray, which is linked to threat processing, will stay active until the victim’s trauma is processed.

If you find yourself unable to focus, think rationally, make sound decisions, and function like a normal social being… well, understand that your prefrontal cortex can become less active in response to an amygdala doing overtime. The narcissist doesn’t want you to have knowledge (as truth is power, and we must morph into buffoons to put up with their daily absurdities), and spending time around one will literally kill your ability to even read.

Eventually, victims may develop PTSD, and I’ve heard survivors say that such can actually take hold even after relatively brief periods of exposure to bipedal toxins. PTSD can cause a range of issues, including heart problems. Survivors of narcissistic abuse and recovery coaches confirm that the narcissist can truly wreak havoc throughout your body. Indeed, narcissists are enough to give you a heart attack, though if the deadbeats actually make it to visit you in the hospital, they will probably find a way to blame you for your physical woes or play Fred Sanford and have an “emergency” of their own.

Spicer is confident that survivors can achieve total healing from the brain damage, at least. Spicer names EMDR as a helpful therapy. Experts are conflicted on the matter of emotional healing, however: Some state that an attitude of emotional neutrality when reflecting upon the harm caused by the narcissist is possible, whereas others claim the pain never goes away. Fortunately, many survivors express that the indescribable pain they’ve suffered has, in some profound way, truly made them stronger, proving what might seem like a trite saying absolutely true.