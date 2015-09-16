This is What Taking Hallucinogens in Brooklyn Looks Like

Brooklyn label GODMODE, still enjoying leftist rhymesayer Shamir’s breakout success this year, is pushing for a strong second act with artists like Hand of God and Malory. The latter is a diminutive and stylish techno artist, whose self-titled debut EP with the label comes out on October 30th.



We’ve got Malory’s video for “Dah,” a pulsating techno track that escalates from house to electro vibes with staccato samples, too-warm-for-tech bass, and strong atmospherics that yank you deep into the sonic environment. The tune is undeniably good––If any first release from an artist has you even thinking of referencing the name ‘Simian Mobile Disco,’ as aesthetic kin, it might be fair to call them ‘precocious’ and also ‘really fucking talented.’

Fittingly so, the video for the tune, cut by Anthony Sylvester, is a trip that elevates it all into a hazy synesthesia. Malory walks around Brooklyn as the buildings, lights, and sidewalks melt into one another in a hallucinogenic headfuck that’ll have your synapses dancing.



