This Is What the Protests Against Police Brutality in Nigeria Have Looked Like

Protests in Nigeria have continued, as demonstrators face fire from the Nigerian military and security forces. The protests originally began as calls against Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, also known as SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force accused of extrajudicial killings, torture, and extortion. They have since grown into a wider movement against corruption, and dozens of protestors have been killed.

On October 13, the Nigerian government announced the dissolution of the SARS unit and the formation of SWAT, a special weapons and tactics unit, to take its place. Protestors are concerned that SARS officers will be moved to the SWAT unit, and on October 20, Nigerian security forces killed at least 15 people and injured hundreds in Lagos, Nigeria’s capital. The Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, a former military dictator from the 1980s, remained silent about the deaths until October 22, when he blamed protestors for causing destruction and disturbing the peace.

For now, Nigeria’s protests have shown no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Protesters raise their fists to recite the Nigerian national anthem in front of Lagos’s House of Assembly gate on October 9, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Protesters block incoming traffic in Lagos in support of the ongoing protest against police brutality on October 12, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

A protester raises a sign on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on October 14, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Demonstrators raise a Nigerian Flag on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on October 15, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Protestors gather at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on October 15, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

#EndSars graffiti is written on the Lekki Tollgate road, as protestors gather in Lagos on October 16, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Muslims in Lagos say Jumaat prayers at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos to pray for the state of Nigeria on October 16, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

A candlelight procession is held at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos in memory of the victims of extra-judicial killings in Nigeria on October 16, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Demonstrators in Lagos mourn the loss of those killed by security forces on October 16, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

A protestor stands on a police shed in Lagos on October 17, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Nigerians wave their country’s flag in support of the ongoing protest against police brutality on October 17, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Demonstrators wave the Nigerian Flag in Lagos on October 17, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

A protester raises a sign in decrying police brutality and the Nigerian president in front of Lagos’s House of Assembly gate on October 19, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

Protestors drive towards the next protest on October 19, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News

A protestor paints his beard the colors of the Nigerian flag in Lagos on October 19, 2020. Benson Ibeabuchi for VICE News