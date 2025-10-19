This Is What Your Wardrobe Color Says About You

If you were to take a look at your closet, is there a specific color that stands out more than others?

For example, my entire wardrobe is basically all black, with the occasional neutral color here and there. According to the experts at clothing company Chums, that means I like to be in control and have a quiet sort of confidence. To be honest, that’s pretty spot on.

“Some colors can non-verbally influence or communicate emotions,” says Philippa Brooks, Fashion Buyer at Chums. “Understanding this silent language enables you to shape perceptions and influence how others engage with you intentionally.”

Wondering what color is your color—and what that says about you? Let’s drive in.

The Science Behind Finding ‘Your Color’

If you don’t already know your go-to wardrobe hues, consider the colors you’re naturally attracted to when clothing shopping. Is there a specific one that immediately draws your attention?

Additionally, immediately exclude any color that makes you feel insecure. For example, I might be drawn to beige initially, but any time I actually try the color on, I look washed out.

“Not only do you need to choose colors that match each other, but also colors that flatter your skin tone and hair color,” Brooks said.

If you’re still unsure what colors work for you, try color analysis, which will help match your skin tone, hair, and eye color with the right hues. Professionals will often refer to a seasonal color analysis using Munsell’s color theory. According to Brooks, the framework considers three key dimensions: hue (warm or cool), value (light or dark), and chroma (muted or bright).

“Color analysis empowers shoppers,” Brooks explained. “When someone has a strong understanding of their season or dominant color characteristics, it makes their shopping experience easier.”

What Your Favorite Wardrobe Color Says About You

Your go-to clothing color might tell you more about yourself. Here are a few examples.

Red

According to Brooks, if you wear a ton of red, you might be giving off bold, passionate energy. This color naturally attracts attention, as it’s bright and commanding in nature. This might mean you enjoy the spotlight or have a strong confidence that carries you through life.

Blue

If your closet is filled with different shades of blue, you likely appear cool, calm, and collected. According to Brooks, blue represents someone who is trustworthy and thoughtful.

Green

Green is closely tied to nature, which is why it’s often associated with renewal. Brooks explains that green-lovers often appear refreshed and balanced.

Yellow

We all know that yellow naturally symbolizes happiness and excitement. If you’re drawn to this clothing color, you might convey uplifting, positive, and creative energy.

Black

If you like black like me, you might just be “classic, chic, and composed,” according to Brooks. While you might prefer to be in control, you likely have a quiet confidence—one that does not demand attention yet understands your worth.